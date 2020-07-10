29 arrested, four meth labs closed down in Waikato drug raids

A meth crack rock - Photo / Wikipedia Commons

Police Minister Stuart Nash says police have dealt a heavy blow to organised crime in the Waikato.

Nash confirms that high-spec cars, motorbikes, jewellery, illegal firearms, stolen property and meth were seized.

The seizure, which includes $200,000 in cash, amounts to over $1 million by value.

Four concealed meth labs were shut down as part of the police operation as well.

Nash says that these are the results of an extensive campaign against the Waikato Mongrel Mob. Arresting mob members, Nash says, has taken out their senior leadership.

The police minister is encouraging anyone fighting drug addiction to reach out for help.

A trained counsellor can be contacted by free texting 1737.

The public can anonymously report crime by calling 0800 555 111.