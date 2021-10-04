29 new cases; Waikato cases linked to an Auckland sub cluster

The Ministry of Health has reported 29 new cases today.

This includes one of the two cases discovered yesterday in the Waikato.

Three household contacts of the case in Raglan tested positive, but they’ll be officially included in tomorrow's case numbers. These people have been moved to an Auckland quarantine facility.

A cabinet decision will be announced at 4pm today about possible changes to alert levels. This includes a ‘roadmap out of lockdown’ for Auckland.

Just 21 of today's 29 cases are linked, with investigations continuing into the eight other cases.

Today's new cases takes the total in the Delta outbreak to 1337; 1065 people have recovered.

There are 30 people in hospital, one in Waikato and the rest in Auckland. Five are in ICU or HDU.

Waikato DHB is advising people in Hamilton, and anyone who has visited a location of interest, to get tested.

North Shore Hospital maternity ward case.

A baby and a nominated visitor to North Shore Hospital’s maternity ward have both tested positive. The baby’s mother was negative.



The mother and baby had been in a single room in hospital – separated from other mothers and babies – for the duration of their care and the nominated visitor saw them twice while potentially infectious. The mother and baby have now been relocated to a COVID-19 appropriate ward and safety protocols are in place.



A small number of staff members have been stood down.

Case at Auckland Hospital

A person admitted to intensive care at Auckland City Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.



The case is being investigated to identify any potential contacts.



The patient had previously visited the ED and returned a negative test on Saturday. But Auckland DHB advice is that patients and whānau at the hospital and in the ED don’t need to take action unless they are contacted by public health officials.

Vaccination updates

In vaccination news, over two million New Zealanders (2,018,305) are now fully vaccinated. 3,328,286 people have received their first jab.

More than 3,000 (3,082) vaccinations have been administered across the Waikato Region in the past 24 hours.



Around 71% of the region’s eligible population have had their first dose, and 42% are fully vaccinated.