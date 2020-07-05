3 new cases at border

Three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at the border today, all of which are in managed isolation and quarantine facilities. There continue to be no new cases in the community.

This brings the active number of cases to 21. All are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition.

Case Details

All three cases arrived in Christchurch on 30 June on a flight from Delhi and are currently in quarantine at the Chateau on the Park facility.

The first two cases are a husband and wife both in their 30s. They have two daughters who have also been tested today and moved into the quarantine area.

The third case is a man in his 70s who was also travelling with his wife who is regarded as a close contact.