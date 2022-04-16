30 deaths in past two days; 500 in hospital

The Health Ministry says 20 people died with Covid-19 on Easter Friday and a further 10 today.

This takes the total number of publicly reported deaths to 576 and the seven-day rolling average is 14.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts are with them," the ministry said in their first update this holiday weekend.

The ministry said the age and location of the people who have died are unavailable today.

Community cases continue to decline, with 5,748 new cases today and 7,763 on Friday. Today's seven-day rolling average of cases is 8,283, compared to 10,843 last Saturday.

"The number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day, but the overall trend remains an overall reduction in reported cases."

The Canterbury DHB region is reporting the highest number of new community cases today with 2,255. Southern (1,747), Waikato (1,079), Auckland (869), Capital and Coast (822) and Northland (638) regions are next.

500 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19, with 15 in intensive care. The average age of those receiving hospital care is 58.

Outside of Auckland, most of the hospitalisations are in Canterbury which has 53 people in hospital with the virus.