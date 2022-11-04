3000 line up as IronMāori launches in Napier post Covid-19

Organisers of IronMāori are thrilled their event, reborn after pandemic shutdowns, is kicking off again tomorrow.

The first IronMāori event was held in 2009, with 300 people competing. It rapidly grew popular but Covid-19 got in the way and put it on hold.

But IronMāori founder and chief executive Heather Te Au-Skipworth said the reborn event has just over three thousand people participating in the events tomorrow.

“It was a problem but a good problem.”

IronMāori has become New Zealand's biggest club provider for Ironman New Zealand.

Tomorrow morning in Napier those keen participants will take part in quarter and half IronMāori events.

Te Au-Skipworth said that after such a long period of time the process of getting the event back up and running had been really hard but they were happy “the cogs are moving”.

A long-time participant in ironMāori, Albie Hawea, who is 60 years old and is still participating in IronMāori events, said he would still be competing “for another 10 years maybe; If I can keep going I’ll keep going.”

Hawea said that he and his whānau have been competing since 2010, right down to his mokos participating in the rangatahi event.