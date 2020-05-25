30,000 sign petition over Teachers Council fee hike

Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition to stop the Teachers Council's registration fee change that will see a 200% increase given to the independent organisation.

The change means a three-year registration will move to an annual fee from February 2021.

Currently, the three-year registration costs $220.80, the new annual fee will be $157 meaning a $250 increase overall.

Despite concerns from the petition supporters, Teachers Council spokesperson Pat Newman says the increase is less than the cost of a latte a week.