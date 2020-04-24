$30mil to support local authorities, Civil Defence groups assisting those in need

An injection of $30 million has been allocated to support the efforts of local authorities and Civil Defence Emergent Management groups in delivering food and welfare assistance to those in need.

Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare says the government are "aware of the urgent need for those who require immediate assistance and as a Government are committed to meet it.”

Interim CEO of Ngāpuhi, Te Ropu Poa believes the government has realised that "They can't do it by themselves and that iwi sit in a good position to get into those gaps."

The package will:

Bolster the organisation of food parcels, and other household goods and services to people who contact the CDEM Group and meet the relevant criteria

Provide upfront funding to, or reimbursement of, local food banks, community food organisations and other welfare providers, to enable them to provide food and other essential household items to people who contact them directly

Help to fund emergency accommodation, until temporary accommodation can be arranged through MBIE’s Temporary Accommodation Service or other arrangements

