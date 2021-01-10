31 new border cases

There has been an average of around 10 new and historical cases of Covid-19 at the border, per day, since the Ministry of Health's Thursday update.



There are no new cases in the community.

New Cases

During the past three days, there has been a total of 31 cases identified. These cases include arrivals from Austria, India, Poland, Russia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, USA and Zimbabwe.

Eleven of the cases are a group of international mariners, however, the ministry says only three are current cases. The majority (eight) are historical cases.

26 December

· One case arrived from India via the UAE and tested positive during routine testing around day 12. They were transferred to a quarantine facility in Auckland.

28 December

· Two cases arrived and tested positive about day 12 and are in Auckland quarantine.



29 December

· One case arrived from the UK via the UAE and tested positive on day 10 as they were in a bubble with a case. They are in quarantine in Auckland.

- One case arrived and tested positive during routine testing around day 12. They are in Auckland quarantine.

- One case arrived from the UK via the UAE and tested positive about day 12. They are in quarantine in Auckland.



3 January

- One case arrived from India via the UAE and tested positive on day six as they were a contact of a case. They were transferred to a quarantine facility in Auckland.

- One case arrived from Zimbabwe via the UAE and tested positive on day 7 as a contact of a case. They are in quarantine in Auckland.

- One case arrived from India via the UAE and tested positive on day 6 as a contact of a case. They are in Auckland quarantine.

- One case arrived from Austria via the UAE and tested positive on day 3. They are in Auckland quarantine.

- One case arrived from Russia via the UAE and tested positive during routine testing on day 3. They are in quarantine in Auckland.

- One case arrived from Zimbabwe via the UAE and tested positive on day 3. They were transferred to Auckland quarantine.

- One case arrived and tested positive during routine testing on day 3. They are in quarantine in Auckland.

- One case arrived and tested positive on day 3. They are in Auckland quarantine.



4 January

- One case arrived from the UK via Singapore and tested positive during routine testing on day 3. They were transferred to a quarantine facility in Hamilton.

- One case arrived from Poland via Germany and Singapore and tested positive around day 3. They are in Hamilton quarantine.

- One case arrived from the USA and tested positive about day 5 and was transferred to a quarantine facility in Auckland.



5 January

- One case arrived and tested positive around day 3. They are in Auckland quarantine.



6 January

- Three cases arrived from the Ukraine via Russia and Singapore and tested positive on arrival. They were transferred to a quarantine facility in Christchurch.

- Eight cases arrived from Russia via Singapore and tested positive on arrival. They have now been classified as historical cases. They are in Christchurch quarantine.



7 January

- One case arrived from the USA and tested positive on arrival and was transferred to Christchurch quarantine.

- One case arrived and tested positive on day 2. This person is in Auckland quarantine.

Active Cases

18 cases have now recovered over the past three days and the total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 75.

The ministry noted that 19 cases of the UK variant of Covid-19 have been identified at the New Zealand border since 13 December