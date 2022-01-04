31 new community cases; third border-related Omicron case

New case numbers are staying low, with today's reported numbers at 31 Covid-19 cases in the community, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

Border cases are also similar with 29 cases detected, with all in managed isolation. Whole-genome sequencing is still underway to determine if any of the border cases are of the Omicron variant.

A border-related Omicron case is also being reported today. This case is a household contact of the Air NZ crew member who tested positive with the same variant. The new case has been in isolation during their symptomatic period. Public health staff are continuing to investigate, but no locations of interest or exposure events have been confirmed yet, the ministry says. This case is in managed isolation, and a second household contact continues to test negative and is also in isolation.

Of the new community cases, 14 are in Auckland, one in Waikato (in Waharoa), 14 in Bay of Plenty and four in the Lakes region (all in Rotorua).

The outbreak has now reached 10,985. Active cases are at 1,143.

For the Bay of Plenty, 11 cases are in Tauranga and one is in the Western Bay of Plenty district. Eight are linked to previous cases with the rest under investigation to determine links.

In Auckland, 1,1174 people are being supported by health and welfare providers to isolate at home, including 340 cases.

In the Waikato, 56 cases are being supported as well to isolate at home.

Hospitalisations are at 53 today. Nine are in North Shore, 16 in Auckland, 22 in Middlemore, five in Tauranga and one in Rotorua hospitals. ICU numbers are at six today, with three each in Middlemore and Tauranga hospitals.

An increase of more than 1,500 booster shots were administered yesterday with 4,494 booster shots given out. 263 first doses, 1,306 doses, and 25 third primary doses were also given out.