3,302 new cases, as total active cases fall

There are 3,302 new Covid cases and 467 hospitalisations on Saturday, including seven people in intensive care.

Today, the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 3,828. Last Saturday, it was 4,418.

Currently, there are 26,786 active cases of the virus in the community, more than 4,000 less than this time last week when there were 30,907 such cases.

Hospitalisations are also down. The seven-day rolling average is 504 today and last Saturday it was 594.

There have been a further 10 Covid-related deaths.