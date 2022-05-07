339 in hospital with Covid; 12 further deaths

The Health Ministry says 339 people are currently hospitalised with Covid-19, including 15 people who are receiving support in intensive care units across Aotearoa.

Today, the ministry is reporting 6,745 new community cases and the death of 12 people with Covid-19 in the past two days - including one person in their 40s.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time."

Seven of those who died were women and five were men. As well as the person in their 40s, one person was in their 60s, two in their 70s, four in their 80s and four people were aged over 90.

Three of the people who died were in the Auckland DHB region, two in Waikato, one in MidCentral; two in the Greater Wellington region, three in Canterbury and one in the Southern region.

This takes the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 in Aotearoa to 857 and the seven-day rolling average is 16, the ministry says.

The average age of the 339 people currently in hospital with the virus is 58 years old. Outside of Auckland, the majority of these patients are in hospitals in the Canterbury (56) and Waikato (34) regions.

Today’s seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7,512, down from last Saturday when there were 7,415.