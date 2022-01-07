35 new community cases; 24 new border cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 35 new community cases and 24 new border cases today.

Lots of New Zealanders also received their booster shot yesterday, with the ministry reporting more than 43,000 (43,219 in total) booster shots administered.

Of the new cases, 18 are in Auckland, one in Waikato, 13 in Bay of Plenty and three in the Lakes region. A Northland case reported yesterday has been reclassified as a historical case.

The new case in Waikato is in Hamilton and is linked to a previous case. Health and welfare providers are supporting 45 cases to isolate at home.

In the Lakes region, two of the new cases are in Rotorua and the other in Taupō. Two of the Lakes cases are contacts of previously notified cases and the remaining case is being investigated.

One of the Rotorua cases is an MIQ worker and is in isolation. Investigations are underway if the case's infection originated from either the community or the facility. The worker is fully vaccinated and up-to-date with regular testing, anbd the ministry says the nature of their work means they do not normally have direct contact with returnees. Results from whole-genome sequencing are expected today.

In the Bay of Plenty, twelve of the new cases are in Tauranga and one is in Western Bay of Plenty. Nine of these cases are contacts of previously notified cases and the remaining four cases are being investigated.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 1,052 people to isolate at home, including 268 cases, in Auckland.

Hospitalisations are down by one to 37 today. Four people are in North Shore, 14 in Auckland, 13 in Middlemore, five in Tauranga and one in Waikato hospitals. Three people are in ICU, with two in Middlemore and one in Tauranga hospitals.

In addition to the 43,000 booster doses, 1,378 first doses and 4,081 second doses were administered as well yesterday.