$3.5mil to bolster Māori news and current affairs

The Government's Rebuilding Together Budget for 2020 has also included an injection of $3.5mil for Māori Media - specifically supporting News and Current Affairs.

Ngā Aho Whakaari Chair Anahera Higgins says that while it may seem 'small', the acknowledgement to the Māori Media sector, especially iwi radio, is really important.

"(They are) the heart of the country in terms our connecting our people, our communities and forming our communities in the really important work that they're doing."

While there doesn't seem to be much in this Budget for the film industry, Higgins says she would like to see more of a commitment towards development in the sector.

"As a country that's built a lot on our film industry, in terms of (the) international market, as well as NZ, being a destination for film, Māori film, bringing the benefits to Aotearoa in terms of how well we've done film over the years overseas and in NZ."