$37m in voucher giveaway as Auckland reopens

Up to 100,000 vouchers are up for grabs for whānau in Tāmaki keen to try tourism attractions as the city emerges from its months-long Covid-19 lockdown.

The programme is part of a $37 million scheme announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this month to kickstart tourism while borders remain closed to the outside world.

Activities include trips to Auckland Zoo, the All Blacks Experience at Sky City (owned by Ngāi Tahu), Kelly Tarltons and trips to Motutapu island (a partnership between Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki and Explore Group).

People can apply for the vouchers via the ExploreAucklandNow website with whānau eligible for $100 vouchers, while individuals can receive $50 vouchers.

The vouchers will be randomly allocated in four draws, with 25,000 vouchers allocated on January 15, February 1, February 15 and March 1, and the activities can be booked via the BookMe.co.nz website.

In Boris Johnson's footsteps

The programme is similar to those operated overseas. In the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson put £840 million behind "Eat Out to Help Out’ to rejuvenate the country’s struggling hospitality sector.

Mayor Phil Goff is encouraging Aucklanders to make the most of the opportunity to get out and explore their region over the summer months.

“With the city having now transitioned to the Covid-19 Protection Framework and Aucklanders enjoying many of their freedoms once again, this is a great way to acknowledge Aucklanders for their hard work and support them to have a proper Kiwi summer.”

“It will also provide a boost to businesses that have been under real pressure as the result of the necessary Covid-19 restrictions, both through direct voucher benefits to businesses and the wider stimulus it will provide to the regional economy as people move around the city and spend at other venues such as cafes, bars and restaurants,” Goff said.