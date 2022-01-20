39 new community cases; Palmerston North case being treated as if it's Omicron

The Ministry of Health is reporting 39 new Covid-19 community cases today, taking active cases to 525.

Of the new cases, 21 are in Auckland, 14 in Lakes, two in Hawke's Bay and one each in Canterbury and West Coast regions. One of the Hawke's Bay cases and the Canterbury case were reported yesterday and are being officially counted today. The West Coast case has been deemed a historical case following public health investigation and further testing after returning a weak positive test.

Some 46 border cases were detected, all of which are in managed isolation and quarantine.

All of the Lakes cases are in the Rotorua District, nine of which are linked to previous cases and the remaining cases still being investigated for any links. All cases are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

Three new cases are being reported for Hawke's Bay, one of which was announced yesterday but counted today. Two cases are linked with investigations continuing for the third case, who is believed to have contracted the virus outside of the region. Hawke's Bay's total number of active cases is now six.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 712 people to isolate at home, including 142 cases, in Auckland.

Hospitalisations have dropped to 21 today. Six are in North Shore, 8 in Auckland and seven in Middlemore hospitals. One person in ICU is being treated at Middlemore hospital.

Omicron in Palmerston North?

The ministry says one new possible Omicron case is in Palmerston North. The MidCentral District Health Board announced the case this morning.

The case was in a Christchurch MIQ facility and tested negative on day 9, before being released on January 16 after returning five negative tests on different occasions throughout their MIQ stay.

The case became symptomatic yesterday and got tested. They returned a positive Covif-19 test result yesterday evening.

The ministry says urgent whole-genome sequencing is underway though, as this case was staying at a MIQ facility at the same time as known Omicron cases. As a prudent measure, it is being treated as an Omicron case.

The case is considered to have been infectious from Monday, January 17. Exposure events are being investigated, one of which includes an early childhood centre. Locations of interest associated with the case have been published this morning on the Ministry of Health website and more will be added when they are identified.

The case is fully vaccinated and is isolating at home with their family.

Vaccine update

Some 12,057 first doses of the paediatric (child) Pfizer vaccine administered yesterday to five-to-11-year-olds, bringing the total to 39,829.

Yesterday 1,236 first doses, 2,433 second doses, 525 third primary doses and 36,226 booster doses were administered to New Zealanders. To date, 95% (3,992,821) first doses have been administered and 93% of eligible New Zealanders are fully vaccinated (3,904,231). 864,929 booster doses have also been administered to date.