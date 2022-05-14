398 in hospital with Covid-19; 18 further deaths

Aotearoa has 7,068 new community cases of Covid-19.

This takes the total number of active cases in the community to 53,151.

The Ministry of Health says a further 18 people have died with Covid-19, 10 people over the past two days and eight since 28 April. A total of 958 people have now died in Aotearoa since the pandemic began here in February 2020.

Nine of those who died were women and nine were men.

One person was in their 40s, one in their 60s, five in their 70s, five in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time," the ministry said in its Saturday update.

Two of those who died were from Northland, four from Auckland, three from Waikato, one from Lakes DHB, two from MidCentral, two from Wellington, one from West Coast, one from Canterbury, one from South Canterbury and one was from the Southern DHB region.

398 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19, including eight people in intensive care. The average age of those in hospital is 60.