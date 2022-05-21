400 in hospital; six Covid-related deaths

The Health Ministry is reporting 6,635 new community cases of Covid-19 today.

This takes the number of active cases in the community to 56,335.

The ministry's Saturday update also says there are six deaths and 400 hospitalisations to report.

Two of those who died were women and four were men. One was in their 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s and one person was over 90.

Two were from the Auckland region and one each from Northland, Taranaki, Canterbury and Southern DHB regions.

There have now been 1,045 Covid-related deaths since the pandemic began in Aotearoa.

Among the people who are currently in hospital with the virus, 12 are in intensive care. The average age of those hospitalised is 61.