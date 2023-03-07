4000 kiwifruit jobs up for grabs in Bay of Plenty

The economic shocks of Covid-19, inflation and Cyclone Gabrielle are evident in the financial hardship more people are facing.

But in the Bay of Plenty the kiwifruit industry says it has 4000 jobs up for grabs and the Ministry of Social Development is on a recruitment drive to get the workers they need.

“Forklifts, chefs, pickers, packers, everything you can imagine within the kiwifruit industry is available, so come on,” Seeka Tauranga Māori Business Poumatua Māori head Neil Te Kani said.

Yesterday in Greerton, Tauranga, a community outreach pop-up centre for employing kiwifruit workers was in action - the first recruitment of its kind for the Bay of Plenty kiwifruit industry.

The ministry’s Jacob Tapiata was at the centre and was taken by the 2100 people available to work and $40 an hour on offer.

“What is also good about today is that different kiwifruit companies in this region are here along with orchard owners offering work,” Tapiata said.

Reduced crop

At the end of last year, kiwifruit orchards in the Bay of Plenty were hit by severe frost, leading to a 25% decrease in production.

In 2022 there were 180,000 trays of kiwifruit produced compared to this year’s estimate of only 140,000.

Despite the decrease, Tapiata is adamant there are a lot of vacancies for employment still available.

Te Kani said complications from Cyclone Gabrielle had played their part in the lower harvest numbers too.

“It has really affected a number of our Māori growers down in Hawke’s Bay, Kahungunu and Te Tai Rāwhiti. It is going to be a very difficult season,” he said.

Alternative Education Bay Pathways facilitator Tevita Levao brought his students to the pop-in centre. When he asked his students why they wanted to work in the kiwifruit industry, they said it was because they wanted to help their parents out financially.

Helping whanau

“There are jobs available and these kids will work if given the opportunity. For them, it’s about helping their whānau,” Levao said.

Tapiata said he knew too well the effects of food and petrol costs, which were difficult for the people of Tauranga Moana and for everyone around the country.

He was thankful that he along with his team and other services at the centre were able to support those into available work in the kiwifruit industry.

“And, if we can help guide our people into these roles and alleviate the high costs of living, then we have done our job,” Tapiata said.

Kiwifruit picking will start next week in orchards around the Bay of Plenty.