4000 Lightning strikes in one hour; Northland, Auckland residents urged to stay inside

Photo / NIWA

Residents in Tāmaki Makaurau and Northland are being urged to take shelter as thousands of lightning strikes and heavy rain blankets the region.

The MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kaipara, the Far North, Whangārei and Rodney and severe thunderstorm watch for Northland, Auckland, Aotea/ Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 9:55AM

Due to surface flooding, three southbound lanes are blocked after Penrose Rd overbridge. Drive with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/nOAAlD13qh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 20, 2022

4000 lightning strikes have been recorded so far across the region with more than 700 in the space of five minutes early this morning.

Surface flooding has engulfed roads across the Super city and the southern motorway has had several lanes reduced at TipTop corner in Mount Wellington due to flooding.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 10:05AM

Southbound lanes are now BLOCKED on #SH1 adjacent to Mt Wellington Hwy off-ramp due to surface flooding and a submerged vehicle. Expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/DB8mIVQ2X0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 20, 2022

Several schools have also released students or are requesting they do not attend class today, on account of the storm.

The National Emergency Management Agency is urging people to stay inside away from windows as the weather crosses the rohe.