$400,000 needed for marae augmented reality concept

Augmented reality is a goal Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiarangi and Matātua marae in Whakatāne are working on. It is about sharing knowledge, especially with those descendants who live in faraway countries.

But there is one big issue, the marae needs money to finance the goal.

“This kind of technology is special as it showcases Māori perspective of the world in a new and dynamic way, using augmented reality,” Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi professor of health Te Kani Kingi said.

He hopes the plans to use augmented reality to showcase and teach history, ancestors and language of Ngāti Awa, Matātua, Whakatāne to show the world the beauty of Matātua marae, especially people who are unable to physically attend the marae.

Kingi said to overcome the challenge of whānau being so far away, they had found a new technology to support and give people the opportunity to view and connect with the marae.

Together with Wrestler Incorporated, owned by Kat Lintott from Ngāi Tahu, he is developing the augmented reality video.

Big plans but funds needed

In fact, Kingi started the augmented reality project four years ago.

But, to complete the marae augmented reality experience they need $400,000 to make it happen. They need funding for skilled augmented reality professional services.

Kingi is seeking funds including from the government.

“There is money that the government has but the majority is being shared with pākehā business. What about us, Māori people?”

There are close to 800 marae throughout New Zealand and Kingi hopes to support those marae wanting an augmented reality experience. Kingi said, “there are only a few Māori who work in these types of organizations. We want to connect Māori youth to support them and instil the idea that this may be something they are interested in.”