41 new cases

There are 41 new community cases today, the Health Ministry said in an update Saturday afternoon.

40 of the new cases are in Auckland and one is in Waikato. The Waikato case is a household member of two existing cases and is already in a quarantine facility in Auckland, the ministry said.

20 of these new cases are linked and 21 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to determine their connection to the current outbreak.

The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak is now 1,895.

31 cases are in hospital, three in North Shore, 17 in Middlemore and 11 in Auckland, with six in ICU or High Dependency Unit.

364,556 Māori have received 1st doses of the Covid vaccine and 241,532 have had 2nd doses.

Wastewater results

There continue to be positive Covid-19 detections in wastewater samples taken from Raglan. The ministry said this reflects known cases in the area who have been granted exemptions to isolate at home. However, symptomatic locals are encouraged to get tested.



Positive detections have also been found in wastewater from Beachlands and Pukekohe in Auckland. These followed earlier detections at both sites on 8 October. People in these areas with symptoms are asked to get tested.



The ministry is also urging people in Wellsford to get tested after two positive detections in wastewater samples. Further samples are currently being analysed.

Woman connected to Northland pair in quarantine

The ministry says an Auckland woman associated with the two women who travelled to Northland has tested positive for Covid-19. She was in Northland with the pair and is in an Auckland quarantine facility.



"Public health officials have determined she wasn’t infectious while she was in Northland between 2-8 October. Her infectious period has been determined as beginning after she returned to Auckland," the ministry said.



"Three household contacts and two other contacts have been identified by public health officials. These contacts follow a visit to a private home in Auckland and shared transport to the testing centre."