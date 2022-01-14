41,000 Booster shots administered and Omicron still at the border

The Ministry of Health has reported 18 new community cases, leading the Delta cases up to 11,254 and current active cases down to 618.

Omicron has got 266 Omicron Covid-19 cases detected at the border since 1st December.

The Ministry of Health has also reported that 45% of double dosed are eligible to get their booster shot and 41,000 booster shot have been administered.

Of the new cases, 11 are in Auckland, 4 in Waikato, 1 in the Bay of Plenty and 2 in Canterbury

Auckland has eleven cases today and health and welfare providers are supporting 859 people isolated at home along with 184 cases. Waikato has four new cases that are linked to previous cases which three Ngāruawāhia and Huntley. Te Aroha has a location of interest. The Bay of Plenty has one case that originally tested positive in the Waikato but has an address in the Bay of Plenty. Canterbury Has two cases reported from yesterday.

There are still 34 people receiving hospitalisation. There are four in North Shore; eight in Auckland; seventeen in Middlemore; Tauranga four and Waikato one.

COVID-19 vaccine update

Vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people): 3,986,487 first doses (95%); 3,890,397 second doses (92%); 34,606 third primary doses; 678,943 booster doses

Vaccines administered yesterday: 1,421 first doses; 3,595 second doses; 591 third primary doses and 41,664 booster doses.

Māori (percentage of eligible people): 505,366 first doses (88%); 473,566 second doses (83%).

Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people): 273,827 first doses (96%); 264,167 second doses (92%).

Vaccination rates by DHB with active cases (percentage of eligible people)