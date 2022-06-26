4,429 new Covid cases, six deaths

With the Health Ministry reporting 4,429 new community cases today, case numbers remain similar to this time last week.

Last Sunday the seven-day rolling average of cases was 4,991 and today it is 4,911. There are currently 34,357 active cases of Covid-19 across Aotearoa.

The ministry says six people have died with Covid in the past two days, including a person in their 50s.

Five of those who died were men and one was a woman, with one person also in their 60s, two in their 70s, and two aged over 90.

They were from Auckland, Canterbury and Waikato.

332 people are currently in hospital with the virus, including seven in intensive care. Their average age is 61.