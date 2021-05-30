4,600 flew from Melbourne to NZ, almost half so far tested negative

Two new MIQ cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health and no new community cases.

The new cases arrived from Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and are both in Auckland MIQ.

The total number of active cases in NZ is 16.

Victoria update

With Victoria in lockdown and travel on pause, the ministry said it has established that 4626 people flew from Melbourne to New Zealand between May 20-25. It said it has managed to contact all but 89 of the travellers and instruct them to get a test and self-isolate. The ministry said ongoing efforts are being made to ensure these people are contacted, tested and isolated.

"Slightly less than half of the 4626 people identified have now been tested and returned a negative result. An update on numbers tested will be provided tomorrow," the ministry said in a statement.

"Anyone who visited the Australian State of Victoria area between 20 - 25 May is required to isolate at their place of residence until they receive a negative Covid-19 test result."