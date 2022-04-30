468 in hospital with Covid; seven further deaths

The Health Ministry says seven people with Covid-19 have died over the previous three days.

Three of those who died were women and four were men, with one in their 60s, three in their 70s, two in their 80s, and one over 90 years old, the ministry said in their Saturday update.

One of the people who died was in the Northland DHB region, one in Auckland, one in Waikato, one in MidCentral, two in Canterbury, and one in the Southern region.

This takes the total number of deaths to 744 and the seven-day rolling average is 11.

Today, the ministry reported 7,043 community new cases.

It said the seven-day rolling average of case numbers is now 7,415 – a reduction from last Saturday when it was 8,475.

468 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19, with 15 people receiving care in intensive care units. The average age of those in hospital is 60.

Outside of Auckland, most are in hospital in Canterbury (64), Waikato (39), Northland (31) and Southern (31) DHB regions.