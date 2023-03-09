48th Polynesian Festival welcomes 181 schools to the stage

The largest Polynesian secondary school competition in the world kicks off for its 48th year without the presence of the Māori stage.

Polyfest Director Seiuli Leo-Mauu said since Te Matatini took place in Auckland this year, it was only right for tutors to get over their kapa haka "hangover".

“We wanted to respect Te Matatini’s 50 years and celebrate with you. We’ve decided to respect our Māori cousins and, because of that, we wanted our Māori community to be able to do both.

So that they could go to Te Matatini and they could come to ASB Polyfest and share the love that way. Once we finish packing up here, then we will go get ready for our Māori stage,” she says.

Some 55 schools, 181 groups, and more than 10,000 students are to perform across the five stages at Polyfest in 2023.

Covid interruption

It’s been four years since the cultural exhibition has taken place with an audience, meaning year 13 students have missed out on attending the event in their final years.

Alfred Siale of Sacred Heart College is relishing the opportunity to deki (head nod) his way back on the Tongan stage.

“What we’re looking forward to is just getting back that Polyfest experience, Covid-free, so we can just enjoy and embrace our cultures here.”

School friend Opeti Sitane is eyeing the opportunity to potentially win the title again of the best secondary school Tongan mauluulu (sit-down dance).

“I am looking forward to the mauluulu, I checked the schedule and there are 19 schools doing it - it’ll be good to take it out again.”

Watermelon ice creams, barbecues, and freshly cooked Pacific Island foods will be on display around the Manukau Sports Bowl.

Happy faces

Food vendors are making a return after crowds last year were forced to watch their children perform via the ASB Polyfest live stream last year.

Cocolicious stall-holder owner Vae believes crowds being welcomed back in numbers will encourage people to get out and attend Polyfest.

“I’m looking forward to everyone being happy after Covid-19 because we have been in lockdown for a few years, and to seeing all the faces and all the people that we love seeing all the time.

I hope everyone just is happy to come to Polyfest to make those personal and cultural connections,” Vae says.

The ASB Polynesian festival runs from Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 11.

For more information, visit the Polyfest website.