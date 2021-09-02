49 new Covid cases, Tai Tokerau moving to Level 3 at midnight

Above: The government's latest Covid-19 media briefing

Fortynine new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the community today and all are in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The trajectory of new cases has dropped again in line with government predictions New Zealand is over the peak of the outbreak.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health was forced to dismiss fears of a second peak as new cases spiked to 75.

Today's cases bring the outbreak total to 725, with 709 in Tāmaki and 16 in Pōneke.

At the government's media briefing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Tai Tokerau would decouple from Tāmaki and leave lockdown at midnight tonight.

Strict border controls would be set up to ensure fleeing Aucklanders do not make it to the north.

Bloomfield said there were 17,683 tests processed nationally yesterday, with 6700 swabs from across Tāmaki but cautioned with 36 per cent of cases active in the community, it was essential Aucklanders get tested.

"This is absolutely essential for our understanding of whether the outbreak is under control and therefore having Auckland at alert level 4 for the shortest time possible," Bloomfield said.