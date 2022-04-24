490 in hospital; 9 further deaths

The Health Ministry is reporting 5,662 new community cases, 490 hospitalisations and nine further deaths today.

Those who died include one person in their 50s, another in their 60s, one in their 70s and a person in their 80s. There were also five people over 90 who died with Covid-19.

Four were male and five were female.

The deaths occurred in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Nelson-Marlborough and Canterbury DHB regions.

They take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 674 and the seven-day rolling average is 13.

Today’s 5,662 new community cases are down on last Sunday's 8,170.

Of the 490 people currently in hospital with Covid-19, there are 20 who are in intensive care. The average age of those hospitalised is 60.