4,924 new Covid cases and 11 further deaths

There are 4,924 new community cases and 11 further Covid-related deaths today.

While Sunday's cases are lower than yesterday's more than 6,400, the seven-day rolling average is still 6,895 today.

There are now 48,242 active cases of the virus throughout Aotearoa.

Five women and six men are among the deaths reported by the Ministry of Health today. These deaths all occurred in the past three days.

Two of those who died were in their 60s, two in their 70s, four in their 80s, and three were aged over 90.

They were from Auckland (3), Taranaki (1), MidCentral (2), Canterbury (2) and Southern (3) DHB regions.

A total of 1,560 people have now died with the virus.

424 people are currently in hospital with Covid, including seven people in intensive care. Their average is 63.

The seven day rolling average of hospitalisations is 405. This time last week it was 336.