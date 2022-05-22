4,990 new cases and 10 Covid-related deaths

Today the Health Ministry is reporting 4,990 new community cases of Covid-19.

There are now 55,565 active cases of the virus in the community.

Also reported are 379 hospitalisations and 10 further Covid-related deaths.

Nine of those who died were men and one was a woman. Two were in their 70s, six in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Two of the people were from the Auckland DHB region, two from Waikato, one from Lakes, one from MidCentral, three from Canterbury and one was from the Southern region.

There have now been a total of 1,055 Covid-related deaths in Aotearoa.

Among the people who are currently in hospital with the virus, nine are in intensive care. The average age of those hospitalised is 62.