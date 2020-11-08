5 new border cases & 1 close contact of Auckland quarantine worker

There are six new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today.



Five are recent arrivals detected in managed isolation and one is a close contact of the Auckland quarantine worker first reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday.



The five cases from managed isolation are all at the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived from Italy via Hawaii, another from Romania via Doha and Australia, and a further case arrived from Germany via the United Arab Emirates. Two cases also arrived from the United Arab Emirates. The Ministry said the UAE cases did not travel together.



One previously reported case is now considered to have recovered leaving the total number of active cases at 48.