50 properties severely damaged by reported tornado in Papatoetoe & Wiri

Photo Credit / Newshub

The Civil Defence Welfare Centre is providing support to Papatoetoe and Wiri residents affected by a reported tornado which hit the South Auckland suburbs Saturday morning, killing a worker in Wiri after a freight container toppled over in the winds.

The "significant weather event" involving high winds struck about 8.30am severely damaging more than 50 properties, particularly in the Papatoetoe and Wiri areas, Auckland Emergency Management said in a statement.

Utilities, including power and water, have been affected and providers are working to fix these as soon as possible.

Photo Credit / Our Auckland (Auckland Council)

A Civil Defence Welfare Centre has been opened at Ōtara Pool and Leisure Centre to provide support to people unable to stay with friends and family or who have health or welfare needs as a result of the incident.

Auckland Emergency Management duty controller Parul Sood said the centre will offer needs assessments and connect people to support agencies.

“If your home or property was affected this morning, the welfare centre can offer a range of support.

“In some cases, accommodation can be provided, however we urge people to reach out to friends and whānau for assistance first,” she said.

Sood said people should bring medications and essential items, if possible, like identification documents, baby needs and warm clothing.

Pets, particularly dogs, should be taken care of by friends or whānau where possible, but can be brought to the welfare centre if there is no alternative, she said.

People who need assistance but are unable to get to the centre can call Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 22 22 00.