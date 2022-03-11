50 years of innovation on Te Matatini stage

Over the past 50 years, there have been many styles that competing groups have brought to the kapa haka stage, and while some things have changed over the years, many of the elements that made a winning performance have remained the same.

Te Matatini was first established in 1972, as the New Zealand Polynesian Cultural Festival. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the festival grew, adopting a new name - Aotearoa Traditional Māori Performing Arts Festival (ATMPAF), in 1983.

Hare Rua from Te Waka Huia, a multiple-time national champion formed under the renowned tutelage of Ngāpō and Pīmia Wehi remembers fondly those who were at the forefront of Kapa Haka in days gone by.

"They were a different breed in those days. I'm reminded of those such as Tuini Ngāwai, Ngoi Pēwhairangi, Napi Waaka, Bill Kerekere"

The whakaeke or entry is an item that has undergone dynamic changes.

"The Entry was like an entrance onto the marae. That was the thinking of some at that time."

1992 surprise

Kawariki Morgan, one of the tutors of current champions Ngā Tūmanako remembers when he first saw two-time champions Ngāti Rangiwewehi, on his home turf in Waikato.

"I remember the entry of Ngāti Rangiwewehi in 1992 at Tūrangawaewae. Everyone was surprised, it was like they were rapping. 'Ko Houmaitawhiti, Tama Te Kapua, Whakatūria e'

1996 was another year where Te Matatini saw major developments in how the entry was depicted by teams. That year saw many teams utilise famous Pākehā tunes as entry items. Te Rōpū o Te Waihirere used a Whitney Houston song to immortalise Te Arawa kaumātua Irirangi Tiakiawa who had just died. It was also the year the country got its first taste of Te Mātārae i ō Rehu, which went on to become a multiple-time national champion.

But no one could ever forget witnessing Te Waka Huia perform its Lion King entry. For many, it represents the absolute pinnacle of the entry item.

'The food needs to be sweet'

In recent years, the country also witnessed the arrival of the Mataatua teams. While it has always been an epicentre of kapa haka, the 2000s have seen teams like Te Whānau a Apanui, Ruatāhuna and Ōpōtiki mai Tawhiti emerge, along with Waikato heavyweights Te Iti Kahurangi and Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri.

And nowadays the choral item is a major attraction for people even though it isn't even an aggregate item.

Pere Wīhongi, who has arranged waiata tira items for many of the major teams says it is an item that gives the viewer a chance to measure up the group. "This is the first offering to the people. So the food needs to be sweet so that people stay engaged."

"Te Matatini It is a vehicle of excellence for Māori, and my big belief is there is nothing better."

The current champions. Ngā Tūmanako, has a massive challenge to stay ahead of the pack, with the competition set to resume in 2023 following Covid postponements.

"The challenge is how to make your compositions better than what you had previously won with. That's hard. You start writing and say is this better than what you won with? No. Well, start again."

The greatest?

And the question about the greatest of all time?

Morgan put a bob each way, "I maybe have two. Te Waka Huia in 1992 at Tūrangawaewae, and Te Waka Huia in 1996."

While Rua and Wīhongi were unequivocal, "For me, it's Te Waihirere in 1998."