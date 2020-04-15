5000 fruit and vege boxes supplied to whānau during COVID-19

The 120,000 tamariki who received free fruit and veges in schools before the lockdown have not been forgotten. The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust partnered with the Ministry of Health to deliver fruit and veges to schools will now send 5000 boxes of fruit and veges a week to the community.

David Smith, Chair of the 5+ A Day Charitable Trust, says that its never been more important than ever for whānau to eat healthy. Eating healthy, he says, will strengthen the immune system and help fight disease.

“We are committed to providing fresh fruit and vegetables to those who otherwise would not be able to access them. We want families to be able to cook healthy meals for their whānau,” he says.

Tony Kake, CEO of Papakura Marae, confirmed that are receiving kai through 5 + Day partners KiwiHarvest, Auckland City Mission and another entity Chevalier.

Puhi Wade, from Ngā Whare Wātea said that the lockdown has caused a higher demand for food parcels. The extra supplies have helped them to meet the increased demand. With many struggling to make ends meet, Wade says that once whānau that they can get help, it makes a difference.

"But once they receive their kai, we all see the pressure lift as we stand inside the Wharekai and watch the whānau get out of their cars and collect their kai," Wade says.

5+ A Day are aiming to distribute 5000 packages a week till schools are reopened.

Auckland Foodbanks