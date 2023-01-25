$500,000 for Tāirawhiti cyclone recovery

The government says up to $500,000 will be made available for employing job-seekers in Tairāwhiti to clean up damage caused by Cyclone Hale.

Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the Enhanced Taskforce Green scheme had been activated to provide assistance to communities.

"We are still investigating whether other parts of the country also require support from Cyclone Hale."

"The programme will provide unskilled and semi-skilled jobs for local people who will support farmers, growers, and communities by completing clean-up work on their properties.

"It helps to return affected farms, orchards, community assets and recreational areas to the conditions they were before."