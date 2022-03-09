5.1 earthquake felt north of Opotiki

An earthquake on the east coast was felt across the central North Island at 3:44pm today.

Geonet recorded the earthquake being situated just 20 km north of Opotiki and at the depth of 53kms.

The earthquake has been felt as far west as Auckland and south as Wellington at this stage.

One household in Te Teko near Kawerau recorded the house shaking, with doors swinging but no damage.

More than 1700 people have made reports across the north island having felt the shake this afternoon.

Te Ao Māori News will update the story as it unfolds.