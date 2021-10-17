51 new cases, including four in Waikato and a Wellsford household

There are 51 new community cases today, the Health Ministry says.

47 of the new cases are in Auckland and four are in Waikato. The ministry has also indicated that a Wellsford household has cases.

28 of the new cases are epidemiologically linked (with 18 of them household contacts) and 23 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing.

Two cases of the new Waikato cases (one in Hamilton and one in Raglan) were known contacts of existing cases, including one individual who was already in managed isolation.

Investigations are underway to determine how the other two cases are connected to the current outbreak, the ministry said.

"One lives in Hamilton and the other has an address in Kihikihi. It is possible that the Kihikihi case is the source of the wastewater detections in Te Awamutu, however, this has not yet been confirmed."

The total number of cases in the current Delta outbreak is now 1,945.

29 cases are in hospital, four in North Shore, 14 in Middlemore and 11 in Auckland, with five in ICU or a High Dependency Unit.

375,387 Māori (66%) have received 1st doses of the Covid vaccine and 252,419 (44%) have had 2nd doses.

Following two positive detections in wastewater samples in Wellsford, the ministry said it can be confirmed that there is one household in the area with cases. Wellsford residents are urged to remain vigilant and get tested if they have any symptoms.