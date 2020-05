A 5.2 'quake' has been felt in the Levin area at 12.34pm today.

Geonet has registered two others in the area earlier this morning with 3.7 and 3.0 magnitudes.

No injuries or major damage have been reported as of yet.

Yesterday morning at 7.53am, a 5.8 quake hit the same area and was felt as far north as Whangārei and as far south as Dunedin.

GNS told Te Ao it was unusual for that magnitude in the Horowhenua region.

