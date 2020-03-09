54 Waitematā DHB staff in self-isolation - Covid-19

There are no further cases of Covid-19 to report today by the Ministry of Health.

There are currently five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, and two suspected cases.

To date, there have been 269 negative results, and 17 cases under investigation.

Waitematā DHB has confirmed that 54 staff members are self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

The first staff members who were possibly exposed will be clear of the 14-day stand-down period by Wednesday 11 March.

If all remain well, the DHB says all staff will be back at work by Monday 16 March.

They have also said that Northshore Hospital is able to provide services as per usual.