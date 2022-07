The Ministry of Health reported 5,535 new community cases and the death of 14 people with Covid-19 today.

All of the deaths occurred in the past four days and all of them were aged over 80. Eleven were women and three were men.

There were 720 people in hospital and 21 in ICU. The average age of people in hospital was 66.

The ministry said 118 of the new cases have recently travelled overseas.

There have now been 1,990 deaths of people with Covid-19 and a total number of 1,551,939 cases.