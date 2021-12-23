56 cases for second day in a row

The Ministry of Health has reported the same amount of cases that were reported yesterday, with 56 new Covid-19 community cases today.

No new Omicron cases have been reported since yesterday, with the total staying at 28.

Three cases and one historical case were detected at the border again today, and these people are in managed isolation.

Of the new community cases, 42 are in Auckland, four in Waikato, six in Bay of Plenty, two in Lakes, and one in Taranaki linked to the Eltham cluster that has been self-isolating during their infectious period.

A Tairāwhiti case was also detected and was located in Tauranga. They have been transferred to Tairāwhiti's numbers as the case has a permanent address in that region.

These cases take the Delta outbreak total to 10,432, and the number of active cases is 1,537.

For the Bay of Plenty, one is in the Eastern Bay of Plenty and five are in the Western Bay of Plenty. Following initial investigations, the ministry says three cases are deemed linked to existing cases. Interviews with the remaining cases to determine any possible connections are continuing.

In the Lakes region, the two new cases are in Rotorua and are household contacts of existing cases.

In the Waikato, two are in Te Kūiti, one in Ōtorohanga, and one case's location information ios yet to be confirmed.

In Auckland, health and welfare providers are now supporting 1,831 people to isolate at home, including 583 cases. Health and welfare providers are supporting 61 cases to isolate at home.

A follow-up wastewater test was done on December 21 for Napier, which came back negative, after positive samples came back on December 15, 19, and 20. A follow-up sample has been collected for analysis.

Hospitalisations are down from 51 to 48. Eight of these are in North Shore, 19 in Auckland, 18 in Middlemore, two in Waikato and one in Tauranga hospitals. Seven people remain in ICU, with one in North Shore, two in Auckland and four in Middlemore hospitals.

Vaccine update

There were 23,016 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 1,578 first doses and 7,258 second doses. To date, 95% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose (partially vaccinated) and 91% are double-dosed (fully vaccinated).

For eligible Māori, 87% (498,442) are partially vaccinated and 79% (450,999) are fully vaccinated.

Eleven DHBs are now fully vaccinated to 90% or higher, with Hawke’s Bay and Waikato next in line on 89%, with 823 and 2,147 doses left to go respectively before reaching this milestone.