56 new Covid cases; Omicron now at 28

The Ministry of Health has reported 56 new community cases today, a bit of a jump from yesterday's low of 28 reported cases.

Meanwhile, six new cases with the Omicron variant have been detected in recent returnees in managed isolation and quarantine, taking the total number of the Omicron cases to 28.

Three cases and one historical case were detected at the border, and these people are in managed isolation.

Of the new community cases, 33 are in Auckland, six in Waikato, eleven in Bay of Plenty, four in Lakes, and one in the Hutt Valley (linked to the Lakes DHB area) and Taranaki (in New Plymouth) regions. These cases take the Delta outbreak total to 10,375, and the number of active cases is 1,653.

For the Bay of Plenty, 10 are in Tauranga and one is in Murupara. Ten of today’s cases, including the new case in Murupara, are linked to previously reported cases, and one is still being investigated for potential links. All cases are isolating at home.

In the Lakes region, three of the new cases are in Rotorua and the other in Taupō. All four cases remain under investigation for links to previously reported cases, and all cases are isolating at home.

In the Waikato, three of the new cases are in Te Kūiti, two in Tokoroa and one who usually resides outside the Waikato is isolating in Te Kūiti. Health and welfare providers are supporting 54 cases to isolate at home in the region.

In Auckland, health and welfare providers are now supporting 1,941 people to isolate at home, including 590 cases.

Covid-19 was detected in a wastewater sample on Monday in Hutt Valley, which the ministry says is not unexpected given the case reported today in the area. A separate wastewater detection was from a sample collected from Napier on the same date, as well as unexpected wastewater detection in Whitianga and Dargaville on Monday as well.

Hospitalisations are now at 51. Six of these are in North Shore, 21 each in Auckland and Middlemore, two in Waikato and one in Tauranga hospitals. Seven people remain in ICU, with one in North Shore, two in Auckland and four in Middlemore hospitals.

Vaccine update

There were 20,328 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 1,860 first doses and 6,273 second doses. To date, 94% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 90% are double-dosed.

The ministry says South Canterbury DHB is expected to become the eleventh DHB to hit the 90% fully vaccinated milestone later today based on uptake among its eligible population, with just 59 doses to go as of 11.59pm yesterday.

Hawkes Bay (1,308) and Waikato (2,866) are the next regions in line to reach 90% fully vaccinated in their eligible population.