$5.7m boost for disabled rangatahi recreation activities

The government has today announced how $5.7 million will be allocated to create better-quality recreation experiences for disabled tamariki and rangatahi.

The investment, via Sport NZ's Disability Plan, will see $2.1 million provided to disability sport organisations over the next three years. And $3.6 million for two new contestable disability funds.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson says more needs to be done to improve the range and quality of physical activity on offer for disabled people.

“This investment will significantly increase Sport NZ’s investment in the sector to ensure disabled tamariki and rangatahi can participate in quality and equitable play, active recreation and sport of their choice.”

Contestable disability funds

The $3.6 million in new contestable disability funds will support national and regional organisations to deliver initiatives and programmes that increase opportunities provided to disabled participants.

The funds will also support the expansion of proven programmes, and develop new innovative programmes.

The two new funds will provide a boost on top of an investment being made through Tū Manawa, which provides opportunities for disabled tamariki and rangatahi to be active.

To date, just over $2 million of Tū Manawa funds have been approved for disabled young people.