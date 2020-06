A 5.9 magnitude quake was felt this morning at 10.20am 35km west of Milford Sound.

Geonet lists its depth at 5km, with moderate shaking.

In a tweet, Geonet reported:

- We have recorded a shallow M5.9 earthquake with moderate shaking in Fiordland. It was felt throughout lower South Island and we have received over 3700 felt reports. Please remember to drop, cover, hold if you feel shaking. #eqnz pic.twitter.com/oKximjUDm5