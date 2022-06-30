6 arrests as police evict Shelly Bay protestors

The police cordon on Massey Road, Scorching Bay. Photo / NZME

Police have moved in to evict protestors at Māhanga Bay in Pōneke this morning.

Te Karu o te Whenua, as the group calls itself says their focus is now on saving nearby Shelly Bay from development.

The occupation formed following the eviction of anti-mandate vaccine protestors from Parliament grounds in March.

Police say they issued trespass notices to the occupiers on May 24 which was ignored.

The group says they came together on a ‘te ao Maori foundation’ and have erected tents, gardens for kai and tents

Cordons are in place at Kau Bay and Scorching Bay and a Police comms person says they have made six arrests so far.

