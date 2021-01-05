6 new border cases; 'notable' drop off in Covid tracer app holiday use

There have been six new border cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the last update on Monday, the Ministry of Health says.



There are no new community cases.

New Cases

The new border cases are arrivals from the United Kingdom, United States, Switzerland, South Africa and India.

Of the new cases:

· One case arrived on 2 January from the United Kingdom via Qatar and Australia. This person tested positive on day 0/1 of routine testing and is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 31 December from the United States. They tested positive around day 3 and are in Christchurch quarantine.

· One case arrived on 29 December from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at day six. This person is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 27 December from Switzerland via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at day six. They are in quarantine in Auckland.

· One case arrived on 22 December from South Africa via Qatar. This person tested positive around day 12 and is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 19 December from India via the United Arab Emirates. This person was a close contact of a confirmed case and tested positive at day 15. They are in Auckland quarantine.



In terms of this last case, the ministry said there are a range of reasons why a person may receive additional tests outside routine testing such as, for example, if they are symptomatic, a potential contact of a case, or travelling within a travel bubble of a confirmed case.

Active Cases

Sixteen previously reported cases have recovered meaning that there are now 61 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1,830.

Covid Tracer app reminder

The ministry said they are seeing a notable drop-off in people using the Covid Tracer app and reminded people to keep using the app and turn on Bluetooth functionality to keep each other safe.



"It is especially important to use the app when you’re on holiday because you may not remember all the locations you have visited. Keep your phone handy to make signing in quick and easy.



"Turning on Bluetooth functionality will allow you to receive an alert if you have been near another app user who tests positive for Covid-19."