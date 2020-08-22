6 new community cases; 3 people in hospital ICU

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in the community, the Ministry of Health said in a written update this afternoon.

Four are linked to the Auckland cluster (two are household contacts and two are church contacts) and two remain under investigation.

The country now has 111 active cases, with 16 of these imported cases from managed isolation facilities.

There are 145 people linked to the Auckland cluster who have been moved into the city's quarantine facility. This includes 75 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.

The ministry says it has identified 2,060 close contacts and 2,004 have been contacted and are self-isolating. It is in the process of contacting the rest.

For the period 13 to 19 August, 84 per cent of close contacts were contacted and isolated within 48 hours of the case being notified to the local public health unit.

There are nine people with Covid-19 in hospital, two in Auckland City Hospital, four people in Middlemore, two people in North Shore Hospital and one person in Waikato Hospital.

Six of the people are stable on a ward and the three people in Middlemore are in ICU.

All of the cases who are in hospital are isolated and carefully managed separately from other patients. The ministry says the public can be confident that the DHBs are managing this effectively.

"We have heard reports of people who are reluctant to get an ambulance or go to hospital – hospitals continue to be safe places to receive medical care, and people should feel confident going to hospital to receive treatment," the ministry says.

Laboratories processed 12,256 tests for Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 685,476.