60 community cases; Aucklanders reach 89% first dose

The Ministry of Health has reported 60 new cases today - three in the Waikato and the rest in Auckland.

This is the last data that the cabinet will see before decisions on alert levels are announced at 4pm by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

This takes the total in the Delta outbreak past the 2,000 mark, to 2,005.

Of the new Waikato cases, one is linked to known cases, while interviews and investigations are continuing to determine any link for the other two cases.

Investigations are also continuing to determine the links of two cases reported last week and two cases from yesterday.

Auckland's total is now at 1,943 (1,350 of whom have recovered) and Waikato's count is 45 (three of whom have recovered).

Some 36 of today's cases are linked, with the remaining 24 cases yet to be linked with investigations ongoing.

Just under half of yesterday's 51 cases, 25, were infectious in the community, and the remaining 26 were isolating during their infectious period.

There are now 30 people in hospital with Covid-19. Five of these are in North Shore, 12 in Middlemore and 13 in Auckland hospitals.

There are also five new border cases in managed isolation.

A staff member at Remuera Gardens retirement village in Auckland has been confirmed as having Covid-19 and was at work while infectious.

Public health staff are confident the risk of infection is low but, as a precaution, testing is being arranged for all staff and residents. Both staff and residents at the village have very high vaccination rates.



Public health staff in Auckland are continuing to urge anyone who is moving around Auckland in Level 3 to get a test if they have symptoms of Covid-19.

Vaccination update

A day on from Super Saturday, 29,661 doses were administered. 6,253 were first doses and 23,408 New Zealanders became fully vaccinated.

Auckland is almost at 90% of first doses, with 89% (1,271,322 of the city's eligible population receiving their first dose. 71% (1,022,871) of Aucklanders are fully vaccinated.

To date, 6,344,212 doses have been administered around Aotearoa. 85% (3,572,298) of the eligible population have had their first dose and 66% (2,271,914) are fully vaccinated.

Some 376,983 first doses have been administered to Māori, and 170,091 Māori are fully vaccinated.