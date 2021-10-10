60 new Delta cases - 56 in Auckland

There are 60 new community cases today, the Health Ministry said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

56 of the new cases are in Auckland, three in Waikato and one in Bay of Plenty.

Of the Auckland cases, 37 have known links to existing cases (including 22 household contacts) and 17 remain under investigation, the ministry said.

There have been a total of 1,587 cases in this current Delta outbreak.

There are 29 cases in hospital, four in North Shore, 12 in Middlemore, 11 in Auckland, one in Waikato Base Hospital and one in Palmerston North, the ministry said. Seven cases are in ICU or HDU.

North Shore Hospital update



"Two patients who had previously tested positive to Covid-19 and were awaiting transfer to a quarantine facility were brought into the hospital’s emergency department for clinical assessment this morning to see whether they need hospital-level care."



Separately, a person receiving treatment at North Shore hospital dialysis unit on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19, the ministry said.



"Waitemata DHB says the person using dialysis was appropriately screened before coming to the unit and again on arrival at the unit. The person became unwell during treatment and was swabbed and subsequently tested positive."



The unit was temporarily closed on Saturday afternoon so a deep clean could be completed.



"Auckland Regional Public Health Services staff and the DHB are currently following up with other people who were receiving services in the unit at the same time as the person who has tested positive for Covid-19 to provide advice around isolation and testing."

Bay of Plenty update



As reported earlier, a positive Covid-19 test result for a person currently living near Katikati was reported Saturday. "The current public health assessment is that there is low risk of any further spread from this case," the ministry said.



"Test results indicate that infection is in the early stages. In addition, vaccination status of the individual, regular test history, good use of the Covid app and rapid public health follow up with family members reduce the risk of community spread.



"All family members have been tested and are currently isolating."



Waikato update



The ministry said today’s three new cases reported in Waikato are linked to the initial Hamilton East case and interviews are continuing to determine any further contacts or locations of interest.



"There are pop up testing sites operating today at Claudelands and Raglan. The existing testing centre at Founders Theatre is also open."



"The Ministry of Health urges anyone in the Waikato with any symptoms that could be Covid-19 to get a test."



Alert levels for the whole of the Waikato will be reviewed again on Monday.

Update on Auckland case who travelled to Northland



"The case reported 7 October, who recently travelled to Northland, remains in an Auckland quarantine facility.



"A second person who is thought to have travelled with this case has been contacted but not yet located."



The case was under investigation after returning a weak positive result from a test in Whangarei earlier this week and Friday returned a positive test result in Auckland.



"Public health staff continue to work closely with the person to determine any locations of interest or exposure events associated with the case. Public Health staff are also working closely with Police to identify possible locations or areas of interest."