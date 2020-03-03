600 schools to receive te reo version of Anne Frank's diary

600 schools across New Zealand are set to receive a complimentary copy of The Diary of Anne Frank translated into te reo by Te Haumihiata Mason, with the intention of its message reaching a new generation for the first time.

When Te Haumihiata Mason launched Te Rātaka a Tētahi Kōhine, she told Te Ao Māori News that the book gave her a deeper understanding of the great injustices that come with racism, hatred and antisemitism.

Today Te Taura Whiri I Te Reo CE Ngahiwi Apanui says this initiative to send the books into 600 schools will do exactly that for our rangatahi, considering discrimination and injustices Māoridom have experienced, and continue to experience.

He also says it is very relevant today considering the Christchurch Mosque attacks that took place last March, and for rangatahi to understand that people shouldn't be attacked or discriminated against because of their beliefs, religion or culture.